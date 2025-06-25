Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.98.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
