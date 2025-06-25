Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.