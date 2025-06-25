Wealthquest Corp Takes $1.34 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Wealthquest Corp owned 1.24% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,246.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 771,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 362,421 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 97.17% and a negative net margin of 5,972.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.