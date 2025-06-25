SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 6.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Sykon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,575,000 after acquiring an additional 101,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.