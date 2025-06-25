Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) is Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for 19.8% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned 21.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $28,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USEP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

USEP opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.