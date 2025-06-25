Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1%

DGX opened at $179.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

