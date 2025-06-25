Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5,288.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,108 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

