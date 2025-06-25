Northland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 225.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVSD stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

