Williams Financial LLC Invests $8.27 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 5.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,199,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,586,000 after buying an additional 256,999 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,319.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

