Olympus Wealth Management LLC Buys 48,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Olympus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Olympus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

