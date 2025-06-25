iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

