Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

AVSU stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $375.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

