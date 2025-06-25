Ledyard National Bank Sells 94 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Noble Financial raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

