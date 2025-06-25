Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of EIX opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

