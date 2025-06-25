Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $501.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.52. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

