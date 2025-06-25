YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

