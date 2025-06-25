Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,310 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $48,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.87, for a total transaction of $547,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,968,106.32. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $1,517,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,718 shares in the company, valued at $35,509,344. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,248 shares of company stock worth $121,549,799 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. CICC Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 4.4%

SNOW opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.43. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.