JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,780,000 after buying an additional 370,570 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE MFC opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

