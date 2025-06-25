Saxony Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $97.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

