12,627 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Valmont Industries accounts for about 0.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.06% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 62,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $325.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.72 and a 200-day moving average of $315.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

