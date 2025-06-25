Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

