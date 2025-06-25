177,241 Shares in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,544,000. Avery Dennison makes up 3.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

