JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises about 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Natixis increased its position in FirstService by 5,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.57. FirstService Corporation has a 1 year low of $149.20 and a 1 year high of $197.84.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

