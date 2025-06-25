Saxony Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,950,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

