The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $358.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

