Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Saxony Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 187,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

