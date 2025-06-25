Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.74.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

