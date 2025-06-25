JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises approximately 1.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

