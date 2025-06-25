Berkshire Money Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,771 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $190.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

