Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG) is Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,718 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August makes up 6.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August worth $57,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.3%

BATS KAUG opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

