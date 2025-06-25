Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.