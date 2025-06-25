Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $8.83 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

