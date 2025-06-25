RAM Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.8% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,525,000. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,509,000. Citrine Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 993,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,992,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

