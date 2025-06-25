Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Raised by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,039,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

