6,742 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,742 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 13,843 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,915 shares of company stock valued at $48,349,215 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $344.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $350.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

