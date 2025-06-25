International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.40. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $294.60.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

