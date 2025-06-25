Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Zedcor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
