Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.78.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.