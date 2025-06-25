Mattern Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

