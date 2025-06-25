Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:FRT opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

