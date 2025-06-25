Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

