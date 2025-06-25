Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,160 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 374,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8%

Comcast stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.