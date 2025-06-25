American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.0% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $103,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:AXP opened at $308.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.70. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

