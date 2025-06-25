Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $24,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

