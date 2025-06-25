Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.93 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $725,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 596,806 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

