ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW) Position Trimmed by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,524 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,693,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after buying an additional 3,739,645 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,302,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,107,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,169,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after buying an additional 420,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.