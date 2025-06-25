iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Decreased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.