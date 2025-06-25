Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9%

MO opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.