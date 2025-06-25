Field & Main Bank Purchases 635 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 265.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

