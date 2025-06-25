Steph & Co. Acquires 500 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 31,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

